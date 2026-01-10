Russians Strike Zaporizhzhia Region With Glide Bombs, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians struck Novoukrainka with guided aerial bombs. Non-residential buildings were destroyed, and the blast wave and debris damaged a residential building. A 51-year-old woman was wounded,” Fedorov wrote.

He added that the victim is receiving medical assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were wounded yesterday in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian strikes.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine