“Sabah” Cruises Past NTD In Azerbaijan Basketball League Round XII
As reported by Azernews, the match, held at the “Sərhədçi” Sports Center, ended with a convincing 121:76 win for “Sabah.”
Another game is scheduled later today as part of the round. At 17:00,“Neftçi” will face“Şəki” at the same venue.
Earlier matches of Round XII saw“Ordu” defeat“Quba” 116:111, “Lənkəran” edge past“Sərhədçi” 72:69, and“Naxçıvan” overcome “Sumqayıt” 97:81. The 12th round of the league will conclude on January 11.
