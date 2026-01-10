Four Injured As Explosion Rocks Firecracker Factory In Bengal's Champahati

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) Four persons were seriously injured after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker factory in South 24 Parganas district's Champahati area on Saturday. According to the police, one of the four injured is in critical condition. Sources said they have been shifted to a hospital in Kolkata for better treatment.

The incident occurred in Haral village under the Champahati area of Baruipur police station. A similar explosion had taken place in the same Sardar Para area of Haral village about a year ago. Following the explosion, a fire engine rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to local sources, firecrackers were being manufactured at the site of the explosion. Several workers were engaged in making firecrackers in the house when the sudden explosion occurred. The impact was so powerful that a part of the house was reduced to rubble. A large tree nearby was also set ablaze.

The Baruipur police station was soon informed and officers quickly arrived at the spot. The injured were taken to Baruipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

Local residents claimed that the explosion occurred at the house of firecracker trader Pintu Mondal. His house was completely destroyed by the fire caused by the explosion. The homeowner, Pintu Mondal, along with Shubhankari Sardar and Bhakti Sardar, sustained burn injuries. Another person was also injured in the explosion.

It was learnt that Pintu had stored some unsold firecrackers at his home after Kali Puja last year.

Police and fire department officials are investigating how the explosion occurred. Additional Superintendent of Police of Baruipur Police District Rupantar Sengupta said,“On Saturday morning, we received information about an explosion at a firecracker factory in the Champahati-Haral area. Police have reached the spot. The injured have been taken to a medical centre. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. An investigation into the explosion has been launched.”

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered panic throughout the area. On December 28, 2024, an explosion occurred in Sardar Para of Haral village under Champahati Gram Panchayat of Baruipur police station. On that occasion, the explosion was caused by firecrackers stored in the house. The house was completely destroyed by the intensity of the blast. Three people, including a woman, were severely burnt.