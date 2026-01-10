Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye prepares to host COP31 to United Nations Framework Convention

Türkiye prepares to host COP31 to United Nations Framework Convention


2026-01-10 08:12:56
(MENAFN) As Türkiye prepares to host the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November 2026, civil society organizations are intensifying efforts to advocate for stronger climate action.

The İklim Agı (Climate Network), established in January 2025 by 15 Turkish organizations, including the European branch of the Climate Action Network, has continued to coordinate initiatives aimed at policy advocacy, raising public awareness, and supporting local climate projects.

Omur Kula, general manager of WWF-Türkiye and a member of the network, described Türkiye’s role as COP31 host as a “historic opportunity” to strengthen climate policies and advance toward a carbon-free future. She highlighted aspects of Türkiye’s National Energy Plan that point to a coal phase-out over the next decade and emphasized the need to transition fully to renewable energy, exit coal, and protect forests to reduce climate impacts.

Kula stressed that effective policies for phasing out coal in power generation and ensuring a just energy transition are critical. “Fighting climate change demands a profound socioeconomic transformation. We will persist in this effort,” she said.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), active in Türkiye for nearly 50 years, continues its work on biodiversity conservation, sustainable agriculture, forest and water management, and climate action, including initiatives on endangered species protection, plastic pollution reduction, and habitat restoration.

MENAFN10012026000045017281ID1110580912



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search