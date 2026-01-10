No JJM Funds For 14 Months Liability At ₹1,500 Cr: Minister Rana

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Rana on Saturday said the department has not received a single penny from the Government of India for over a year, adding that mounting financial liabilities are affecting the completion of key water supply schemes across Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said it has been one year and two months since any central funding was received, despite the fact that the Prime Minister's flagship“water to every home” scheme is still not available in all households, reported news agency KNS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rana said that when he assumed charge, the department had a pending liability of Rs 400 crore for work already executed.“Today, that liability has increased to Rs 1,500 crore, again for work that has already been completed,” he said, adding that contractors and departmental workers have continued their work without payments.

Rana said he was deputed by the Chief Minister to pursue the matter at the highest level and has met the Union Minister twice.“This time, I again raised the issue with the Chief Minister present. Officials from our department were also there, and we clearly conveyed our position,” he said, adding that efforts are on to secure funds from New Delhi as well as from the UT's own financial resources.

Acknowledging the contribution of the department's workforce and contractors, Rana said that more than 50 per cent of the schemes under execution have been completed.“This is a big contribution by the people of the department and those who worked without receiving payments,” he said.

Rana said that the government is continuing its fight to clear the liabilities and complete the schemes.“God willing, very soon water will reach every house, including the Prime Minister's vision of water for every home,” he said, while cautioning that without clearing the pending dues, it is not possible to finish the remaining projects.