We Have To Avenge Our History, Build Strong India: Doval

Speaking as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue here, Doval invoked the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh to drive home his point.

“You are lucky that you were born in an independent India. I was born in a colonised India. Our ancestors fought for independence and went through so many trials and tribulations,” the 81-year-old former Intelligence Bureau director told the gathering of 3,000 young delegates from across the country.

“People like Bhagat Singh were hanged, Subhash Chandra Bose struggled all his life and Mahatma Gandhi had to do satyagraha for us to gain independence,” he said.

“Revenge is not a good word, but it can be a huge force. We have to avenge our history and take this country to the point where it is great again not just in terms of border security, but economy, social development, every aspect,” he said.

Calling those present at the event leaders of the future, Doval stressed the need for strong leadership, which he said has been demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.