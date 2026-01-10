77 People Held In Two-Week Gendarmerie Crackdown In Turkiye
According to the minister, the detainees were found to be active within the current structure of a terrorist organization, communicating with responsible members via payphones, providing financial support to aid organizations allegedly linked to the group, and promoting the organization's propaganda on social media.
Of those detained, 43 individuals have been placed under pretrial detention.
