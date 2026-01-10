Electricity Supply Stabilizes In Kyiv And Surrounding Region - Ministry Of Energy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy on its Telegram channel.

Emergency power cuts continue in the left-bank districts of the Kyiv region, in particular Boryspil and Brovary. The rest of the districts are gradually returning to the power cut schedules.

The Ministry of Energy urges people to remain calm and follow official information.

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, explained that, according to available information, there was a problem with one of the power system links. In this regard, at the command of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power cuts were applied in Kyiv.

“Specialists have now resolved the problem. Therefore, the general power supply is being restored. This will allow emergency power cuts to be lifted and a return to scheduled power cuts. However, restrictions will remain in place where work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks,” Tkachenko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration stated that due to an emergency power outage, water supply, heating, and electric transport systems in the capital had been shut down.