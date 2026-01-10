Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


2026-01-10 08:04:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 100.1 manat ($58.8), or 1.3%, over the week,Trend reports.

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold rose by 11.2 manat ($6.59), or 0.1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 7,558 manat ($4,445).

Gold ounce value change

December 29

7,675 manat ($4,514)

January 5

7,488 manat ($4,404)

December 30

7,419 manat ($4,363)

January 6

7,594 manat ($4,466)

December 31

-

January 7

7,589 manat ($4,463)

January 1

-

January 8

7,532 manat ($4,429)

January 2

-

January 9

7,588 manat ($4,462)

Average weekly rate

7,547 manat ($4,438)

Average weekly rate

7,558 manat ($4,445)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.83 manat ($1.08), or 6.7%. The average price of one ounce of silver was 131.1 manat ($77.1), which is 0.80 manat ($0.47), or 0.6%, more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change

December 29

135.6 manat ($79.7)

January 5

128.3 manat ($75.4)

December 30

126.6 manat ($74.4)

January 6

133.7 manat ($78.6)

December 31

-

January 7

135.3 manat ($79.5)

January 1

-

January 8

131.9 manat ($77.5)

January 2

-

January 9

130.2 manat ($76.5)

Average weekly rate

131.1 manat ($77.1)

Average weekly rate

131.9 manat ($77.5)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 93.2 manat ($54.8), or 2.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 38.6 manat ($22.7), or 1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 3,872 manat ($2,277).

Platinum ounce value change

December 29

4,137 manat ($2,433)

January 5

3,731 manat ($2,194)

December 30

3,684 manat ($2,166)

January 6

3,964 manat ($2,331)

December 31

-

January 7

3,972 manat ($2,336)

January 1

-

January 8

3,867 manat ($2,274)

January 2

-

January 9

3,824 manat ($2,249)

Average weekly rate

3,910 manat ($2,299)

Average weekly rate

3,872 manat ($2,277)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 204.5 manat ($120.2), or 7.2%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went up by 51.6 manat ($30.3), or 1.8%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 2,970 manat ($1,746).

Palladium ounce value change

December 29

3,072 manat ($1,806)

January 5

2,844 manat ($1,672)

December 30

2,765 manat ($1,626)

January 6

2,969 manat ($1,746)

December 31

-

January 7

3,012 manat ($1,771)

January 1

-

January 8

2,977 manat ($1,750)

January 2

-

January 9

3,049 manat ($1,793)

Average weekly rate

2,919 manat ($1,716)

Average weekly rate

2,970 manat ($1,746)

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.

MENAFN10012026000187011040ID1110580886



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search