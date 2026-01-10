Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
December 29
|
7,675 manat ($4,514)
|
January 5
|
7,488 manat ($4,404)
|
December 30
|
7,419 manat ($4,363)
|
January 6
|
7,594 manat ($4,466)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
7,589 manat ($4,463)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
7,532 manat ($4,429)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
7,588 manat ($4,462)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,547 manat ($4,438)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,558 manat ($4,445)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.83 manat ($1.08), or 6.7%. The average price of one ounce of silver was 131.1 manat ($77.1), which is 0.80 manat ($0.47), or 0.6%, more than the previous week.
|
|
December 29
|
135.6 manat ($79.7)
|
January 5
|
128.3 manat ($75.4)
|
December 30
|
126.6 manat ($74.4)
|
January 6
|
133.7 manat ($78.6)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
135.3 manat ($79.5)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
131.9 manat ($77.5)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
130.2 manat ($76.5)
|
Average weekly rate
|
131.1 manat ($77.1)
|
Average weekly rate
|
131.9 manat ($77.5)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 93.2 manat ($54.8), or 2.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 38.6 manat ($22.7), or 1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 3,872 manat ($2,277).
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
December 29
|
4,137 manat ($2,433)
|
January 5
|
3,731 manat ($2,194)
|
December 30
|
3,684 manat ($2,166)
|
January 6
|
3,964 manat ($2,331)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
3,972 manat ($2,336)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
3,867 manat ($2,274)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
3,824 manat ($2,249)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,910 manat ($2,299)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,872 manat ($2,277)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 204.5 manat ($120.2), or 7.2%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went up by 51.6 manat ($30.3), or 1.8%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 2,970 manat ($1,746).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
December 29
|
3,072 manat ($1,806)
|
January 5
|
2,844 manat ($1,672)
|
December 30
|
2,765 manat ($1,626)
|
January 6
|
2,969 manat ($1,746)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
3,012 manat ($1,771)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
2,977 manat ($1,750)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
3,049 manat ($1,793)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,919 manat ($1,716)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,970 manat ($1,746)
*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment