Lower House Keen On Supporting Jordanian Students Abroad, Says Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi, heading a parliamentary delegation on a visit to Morocco, on Saturday pledged support for all Jordanian students studying abroad and address their demands with concerned authorities.The team, representing five parliamentary blocs, met at the Jordanian embassy in Morocco with students enrolled in Moroccan universities, as part of an official visit to enhance cooperation with the Moroccan Parliament.The MPs pledged to be tuned in to the students' proposals and demands, and help resolve any problems they encounter, in coordination with relevant authorities, namely the Jordanian Embassy in Morocco.