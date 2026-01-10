Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dattatreya Hosabale Interacts With Education Leaders Calls For Strengthening India's Art & Cultural Heritage


2026-01-10 08:03:34
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Dattatreya Hosabale, the current General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), invited prominent leaders from higher education institutions across Noida and Greater Noida for an exclusive interaction aimed at reinforcing the preservation and promotion of India's rich art and cultural legacy.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, Hosabale emphasized the urgent need for academic institutions to play a proactive role in safeguarding India's artistic traditions, cultural values, and civilizational ethos. He underlined several key measures and perspectives essential for nurturing cultural consciousness among youth and ensuring that India's heritage remains vibrant and relevant in a rapidly changing world.

During the session, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT, shared insights into the institute's dynamic contribution to art, culture, and creative education. Highlighting AAFT's global reputation, he noted that AAFT has been ranked among the top five best film schools in the world, and continues to set new benchmarks in media, cinema, and performing arts education.

Dr. Marwah spoke about the enormous activities and initiatives taking place across multiple campuses of the University, focusing on the ethos of 'love, peace, and unity through art and culture.' He reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to using creative education as a powerful tool for social harmony and international understanding.

He also highlighted that AAFT is the most decorated institution in India, credited with the largest number of international awards, reflecting its longstanding dedication to excellence, innovation, and cultural diplomacy.

The interaction concluded with a shared resolve among academic leaders to collaborate more deeply in promoting India's cultural heritage and inspiring the younger generation to uphold and celebrate the timeless values embedded in Indian art and traditions.

