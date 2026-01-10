Land-For-Jobs Case: Lalu Prasad Back In Patna After Delhi Court Hearing

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 10 (IANS) After a hearing at a Delhi court in the land-for-jobs case, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to Patna on Saturday.

He was accompanied by his eldest daughter and Patliputra Lok Sabha MP Misa Bharti.

Upon arrival at Patna Airport, Misa Bharti briefly interacted with media persons and told them that charges will be formally framed on January 29 during the next hearing in the land-for-jobs case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had been staying in Delhi for over a month following eye treatment. He successfully underwent cataract and retina surgery at the Centre for Sight, Delhi, on December 20, 2025.

After the surgery, he was recuperating at the official residence of Misa Bharti in the national capital.

A significant ruling by the Special CBI court at Rouse Avenue has triggered fresh political turmoil within the RJD.

In the land-for-jobs scam, the court has ordered the framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, their sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti, and other accused.

The court has directed that Lalu Prasad Yadav be prosecuted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Following the court's order, sharp reactions emerged from leaders of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

JD-U leader and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Lalu family on Friday, alleging that they had been running a "criminal political syndicate" and had tarnished the legacy of the socialist movement in Bihar.

He said that the court's order was a natural outcome of the family's actions and appealed for the expeditious disposal of the case.

Neeraj Kumar further demanded that the assets of the Lalu family be confiscated.

He suggested that orphanages, old-age homes, and hostels for the extremely backward classes should be constructed on the seized properties, stating that such action would set a strong social precedent and send a clear message that politics is not a business and corruption will have serious consequences.