Petrol Pumps In Manipur Valley Shut Indefinitely After Bomb Attack, Extortion Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Jan 10 (IANS) Two days after a bomb was hurled at a fuel station in Manipur's Bishnupur district, all petrol pumps across the Manipur Valley region and its adjoining areas were shut down indefinitely on Saturday.

The shutdown was called by the Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF), demanding adequate security for fuel outlets and their staff.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the MPDF said that despite assurances from the authorities, petrol pump owners and workers continue to face serious security threats, especially after the bomb blast on Thursday night (January 8). The MPDF stated that the January 8 incident was the second such life-threatening attack within a short span, following a similar bomb threat incident on December 6 last year.

In view of these incidents, the MPDF said that it was not in a position to continue normal business operations unless its three-point charter of demands was met. The demands include enhanced security at petrol pumps to prevent future attacks, full government accountability in the event of incidents such as bomb blasts or kidnappings, along with compensation for damage to infrastructure, and adequate monetary compensation in case any dealer or staff member is injured or killed.

The MPDF also sought compensation for the damage caused to the Bishnupur fuel station in Thursday's blast.

According to the police, unidentified miscreants riding a two-wheeler hurled a bomb near a fuel station at Moirang Thana Leikai in Bishnupur district on Thursday night, triggering an explosion. Although no one was injured, the blast caused damage to the fuel station.

Police have launched an investigation and search operation, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

No arrests have been made so far. Following the incident, fuel station staff and local residents staged a sit-in protest at the site.

Last month, petrol pump owners in Manipur had also threatened a shutdown after receiving extortion threats and after a hand grenade was recovered from the toilet of a fuel station at Koirengei in Imphal East district on December 6.

The explosive device was reportedly accompanied by a letter warning of dire consequences if certain demands were not met.

On December 22, the MPDF claimed that no action had been taken despite submitting a memorandum to the Governor highlighting frequent bomb threats, extortion attempts and monetary demands.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police said they have strengthened anti-extortion measures across the state.

Senior police officials had earlier met representatives of the MPDF and decided to review existing security arrangements at retail outlets dealing with petroleum products.

Additional measures include the deployment of mobile police teams at strategic locations and the vetting of all employees working at fuel outlets.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said on Friday that the state government had set up an Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell on January 26 last year under the Home Department. The cell comprises personnel from the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles and the Indian Army to combat extortion activities.

A 24/7 toll-free helpline has been made available for the public to report extortion threats through calls, messages or letters.

Kumar urged citizens, including government employees, to promptly report such incidents and cooperate with authorities.

In a related development, security forces in joint operations arrested three militants from Imphal West and Imphal East districts and recovered locally made arms and ammunition from Churachandpur, Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

The arrested accused, belonging to the militant outfits including the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), were allegedly involved in the forcible collection of funds. Electronic devices, Aadhaar cards and a Maruti Alto car were also recovered from their possession.