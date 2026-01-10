Eastern Military Zone Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – Eastern Military Zone patrols early Saturday broke up an attempt to smuggle drugs, which were transported by balloons guided by sophisticated electronic devices.The balloons were intercepted by border guard troops, who shot them down inside Jordanian territory, according to the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army General Command.The operation was conducted in coordination with security bodies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, it said, adding that the items seized were referred to relevant authorities for further action.