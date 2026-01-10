Chinese National Charged For Photographing US Military Base In Missouri

United States Attorney R. Matthew Price announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against 35-year-old Qilin Wu in the Western District of Missouri. The complaint accuses Wu of one count of unlawfully photographing a vital military facility and military assets without permission, in violation of US law, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The complaint states that on December 2, 2025, the Whiteman Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) looked into a report about a suspicious minivan with a Massachusetts license plate near the base perimeter. Air Force security personnel were sent to the location and encountered Wu, who claimed he was there to watch the B-2 Spirit aircraft. The patrol informed Wu that taking photographs or recording video of the military base was not allowed.

According to the complaint, AFOSI was later notified that the same vehicle was again seen near Whiteman Air Force Base's perimeter fence. AFOSI agents responded and once more made contact with Wu. He admitted that he had recorded videos of the B-2 Spirit aircraft and taken numerous photos of Whiteman's fencing, an entry gate, and military equipment. Wu showed agents his phone, which contained images of Whiteman Air Force Base and military assets he had captured. Investigators reviewed 18 photos and videos that Wu acknowledged taking of the base and its equipment. Wu also admitted photographing another U.S. Air Force installation and its aircraft as well, according to the Department of Justice press release.

Accused's Immigration Status

Court documents state that Wu is a Chinese citizen who illegally crossed into the United States on June 22, 2023, near Nogales, Arizona. At that time, he was taken into custody by immigration officials for unlawful presence in the United States. Due to insufficient detention space, Wu was released on recognisance while awaiting immigration removal proceedings scheduled for February 9, 2027.

On December 3, 2025, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Wu again, the press release stated.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Penalties

The complaint notes that the allegations are accusations and not proof of guilt, and Wu is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in federal court. If convicted under 18 USC 795, Wu could face up to one year in federal prison. The maximum penalty is set by Congress and is provided for informational purposes; any final sentence would be determined by the court based on advisory guidelines and other legal considerations.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Chlarson, with support from Trial Attorney Brendan P. Geary of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section. The investigation was carried out by the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Air Force Security Forces, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations, according to the Department of Justice press release. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)