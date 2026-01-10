Odisha: Indiaone Air Flight With 6 On Board Force-Lands Near Rourkela

IndiaOne Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208) bearing Regn. VT-KSS, which was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela, force-landed at a place near Jalda, when it was 8 Nautical miles short of reaching Rourkela, according to a release by the Directorate of Aviation. The aircraft departed at 1227 hours with two pilots and four passengers. The pilots ensured the landing, due to which lives have been saved.

Immediate Response and Medical Update

Receiving the information, the District Administration reached out and shifted the injured pilots and passengers to the medical facilities at Rourkela. Currently, three passengers are being treated at J.P. Hospital, and two pilots, along with one passenger, are getting treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), Rourkela. As reported, all are under medical treatment, and no fatalities have been reported.

Official Investigation Initiated

The accident has been reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Civil Aviation and all concerned. As per the Regulations, the Airline shall report the details to the DGCA / Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for further action.

State Government's Response

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (Commerce & Transport Department) has seized the matter and is extending all the support to the passengers through the District Administration and to airlines as needed. The situation is under close watch, and any further development will be updated to the media. The Chief Minister has reviewed the situation and directed the concerned officials to extend all the support from the state to the passengers, pilots and authorities. (ANI)

