Viral Gateway Of India Video Triggers Outrage Over Men Staring At Tourists (Watch)

A viral video from Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India has ignited widespread online outrage after footage showed a group of men staring at and taking photos of foreign women tourists without their consent. The women, believed to be visiting from Azerbaijan, were posing for pictures near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when several men gathered around them and continued to stare and click photos, prompting strong reactions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

The nine‐second clip, widely shared on the subreddit UnitedStatesofIndia, quickly gained traction and drew criticism from hundreds of commenters who described the behaviour as uncomfortable, inappropriate, and embarrassing, especially for visitors in a globally recognised tourist spot.

Gateway of India sparks outrage over men staring at foreign touristsbyu/Ok_Neighborhood6056 inunitedstatesofindia

Many social media users expressed concern over how such conduct could impact India's image as a welcoming destination for international tourists. Several commentators called for better public civility and respect for personal space.

“Our government should promote a culture where people respect tourists,” one Redditor wrote, while others remarked that staring and persistent attention can make visitors feel unsafe or unwelcome. Some users highlighted how such public behaviour reflects poorly on overall civic etiquette and suggested increased awareness campaigns at popular landmarks to ensure respectful conduct.

The incident has revived broader debates about public behaviour, gender dynamics, and personal boundaries in India's public spaces. Critics pointed out that non‐consensual staring and photographing can border on harassment, urging authorities and local civic bodies to step up surveillance and enforce norms that protect visitors and residents alike.

While there have been no official statements from Mumbai Police regarding the specific footage so far, many netizens are calling for official guidelines and stricter enforcement at high‐traffic tourist sites to prevent similar unsettling incidents.