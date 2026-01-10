Six Injured As Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Odisha (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (IANS) At least six passengers sustained injuries, one of them seriously, on Saturday after a nine-seater aircraft made an emergency landing in a field about 10 km from the Rourkela airstrip in Odisha, officials confirmed.

The IndiaOne Air aircraft operating a regular regional connectivity service from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar, encountered a technical malfunction moments after take-off.

The pilot sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Hospital for treatment, while others suffered minor injuries in the incident. They have also been admitted to the RSP Hospital for treatment.

There were reportedly seven passengers on board the aircraft.

Odisha's Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena stated that the pilot performed a belly-landing on grassland near Jalda in the Raghunathpali area to avoid a residential locality.

"The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. By the grace of God, a major tragedy was averted," Jena told reporters.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the incident and directed the administration to provide the best medical care to the victims.

"I have directed that immediate medical services be provided to those injured, and I am personally monitoring the situation," the CM said in a post on X.

The injured were initially rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to RSP Hospital, Rourkela, for specialised treatment.

Hospital sources noted that while the passengers are stable, the pilot sustained major injuries during the impact.

Local people rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations immediately after the aircraft made a soft landing on a grass surface.

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been apprised of the incident, according to the media reports.

The aircraft's fuselage suffered damage, and its nose-gear was sheared off, though the wings remained intact.

This accident adds to a growing list of aviation safety concerns in the country. Following the catastrophic Air India crash in Ahmedabad in June 2025 and recent spikes in technical diversions, industry experts have pointed toward a critical manpower deficit in regulatory oversight.

A formal investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to begin shortly to determine the exact nature of the mechanical failure.