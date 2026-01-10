Viral Video: Wrong-Side Speeding Car Sends Cyclist Flying In Bhagalpur

A chilling CCTV video from Bhagalpur in Bihar captured a terrifying moment when a wrong-side car rammed into a cyclist, hurling the rider several feet into the air, according to an eyewitness video shared on Reddit. The entire“9-second scene” has quickly gone viral on social media, prompting widespread alarm over reckless and dangerous driving in the region.

The clip, posted on the IndiaFreakoutDesi subreddit, shows the cyclist riding along when a speeding car traveling against traffic suddenly appears, striking him with enough force to send his body airborne. Viewers reacted with shock and concern, with one commenter posting,“Holy shit... Is he alive?” underscoring the distress the footage has caused.

While there is no confirmed local news report detailing injuries or police response at the time of writing, the viral nature of the video has sparked urgent calls online for better enforcement of road rules and stricter penalties for wrong-side and reckless driving.

Road accidents caused by vehicles moving on the wrong side of the road are a recurring danger across India, often captured in CCTV and dashcam footage that spreads rapidly online because of the dramatic visuals.

Such incidents not only endanger the lives of vulnerable road users like cyclists and pedestrians but also highlight broader safety challenges on India's roads, particularly in crowded urban and semi-urban districts like Bhagalpur. Traffic experts often warn that high vehicle speeds combined with poor lane discipline drastically increase the risk of severe crashes.

As of now, authorities have not publicly confirmed whether an FIR has been registered or if the injured cyclist has received medical treatment, but the video's spread has intensified public concern, urging police and civic bodies to take swift action to prevent similar near-misses or tragedies in the future.