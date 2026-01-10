'American? No': Greenland's Cold Response To A Hot Threat From Trump

A sharp chill has settled over Greenland's political landscape-one that has little to do with Arctic winds and everything to do with Washington. As US President Donald Trump once again suggested that America could use force to seize Greenland, leaders across the vast island have delivered a unified and emphatic response: Greenland is not for sale, not for seizure, and not for foreign determination.

“We want to be Greenlanders”

In a rare show of unity, leaders of five political parties in Greenland's parliament issued a joint declaration late Friday, pushing back strongly against Trump's remarks that the United States was“going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not”.

Their message was unambiguous.

“We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders,” the leaders said.

“The future of Greenland must be decided by Greenlanders.”

The statement underscored a growing unease among Greenland's population-that once again, decisions about their land and future are being discussed thousands of kilometres away, without their consent.

“No other country can meddle in this. We must decide our country's future ourselves - without pressure to make a hasty decision, without procrastination, and without interference from other countries,” they added.

Old wounds, fresh fears

For many Greenlanders, Trump's comments have stirred memories of a long colonial past.

A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland gained home rule in 1979 and has since been steadily expanding its autonomy. The idea of becoming dependent-politically or militarily-on another global power is deeply unsettling.

Julius Nielsen, a 48-year-old fisherman in Nuuk, captured this sentiment plainly.

“American, no! We were a colony for so many years. We're not ready to be a colony again, to be colonised.”

Such voices reflect a broader concern that Greenland's strategic value-rather than its people-is once again driving global interest.

Independence, but not at any cost

While independence remains a long-term aspiration for many in Greenland, there is little appetite for rushing into it under external pressure.

Pitsi Mari, who works in the telecom sector, expressed cautious optimism rather than urgency.

“I really like the idea of us being independent, but I think we should wait. Not for now. Not today.”

The coalition currently in power shares that view, opposing any hasty break from Denmark. Yet even Naleraq-the only opposition party, which won 24.5 percent of the vote in the 2025 legislative elections and advocates rapid independence-signed the joint declaration.

For Naleraq, independence is inevitable, but must be prepared for.

“It's time for us to start preparing for the independence we have fought for over so many years,” MP Juno Berthelsen wrote in a Facebook post.

Why Greenland matters to Washington

Trump's renewed interest in Greenland is rooted in geopolitics.

Positioned between North America and the Arctic, the island has long held strategic military importance. The United States has maintained a military base there since World War II. In Trump's view, control over Greenland is essential to counter growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic.

“We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland. That's what they're going to do if we don't,” Trump said Friday.

“So we're going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way.”

While Russia and China have increased military activity in the region, neither has laid any territorial claim to Greenland. Still, Trump has framed the issue as one of urgent national security.

A resource-rich Arctic prize

Beyond military considerations, Greenland has drawn international attention for its vast natural wealth. The island is believed to hold significant reserves of rare earth minerals-critical for modern technology-as well as potentially large oil and gas deposits beneath its icy terrain.

As climate change accelerates Arctic ice melt, access to these resources has become easier, intensifying global competition.

For Greenlanders, however, this interest comes with an uneasy question: who benefits most from their land's riches?

Europe rattled, diplomacy activated

Trump's remarks have sent shockwaves through European capitals.

Denmark, a close US ally and NATO member, has reacted with alarm. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any invasion of Greenland would end“everything”-a reference to the transatlantic NATO alliance and the post–World War II security framework.

Despite the tension, Trump struck a conciliatory tone-at least rhetorically.

“I'm a fan of Denmark, too, I have to tell you. And you know, they've been very nice to me,” he said.

“But you know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn't mean that they own the land.”

Behind the scenes, a flurry of diplomacy is underway. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Denmark's foreign minister and representatives from Greenland next week, as European leaders seek to defuse the crisis without provoking further confrontation.

A familiar idea, sharper stakes

Trump's interest in Greenland is not new. During his first presidential term in 2019, he floated the idea of buying the island-a proposal that was swiftly rejected.

What is different now is the tone.

With Trump nearing the end of his first year back in power, and openly refusing to rule out military action, Greenlanders fear that their homeland has become a bargaining chip in a broader power struggle.

NATO's top commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, sought to calm nerves, saying the alliance was far from being in“a crisis”.

Yet in Nuuk, the message from politicians and ordinary citizens alike is clear: Greenland will not accept decisions imposed from abroad.

For a people long accustomed to others shaping their destiny, this moment is about reclaiming the right to choose-on their own terms, and in their own time.