German Ambassador Praises 75 Years Of Indo-German Diplomacy Ahead Of Merz's Historic Visit

On German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's India (Ahmedabad and Bengaluru) visit, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, said, "India and Germany celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership last year. This year, we are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. So the year marking the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations starts with the Chancellor's visit. It's a good and strong signal... One should not underestimate because it's his first bilateral visit outside the EU-US framework.'

MENAFN10012026007385015968ID1110580726