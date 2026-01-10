Gen Z, Millennials In India Fear Tougher Job Market In 2026: Linkedin Report

A new study by the professional networking platform LinkedIn reveals significant concern about job availability among young professionals in India. The report indicates that the majority of 'Gen Z' and 'Millennial' groups in India believe that finding a new job in 2026 will be more challenging for them.

Key Findings of the Study:

80 percent of 'Gen Z' professionals and 75 percent of 'Millennials' who participated in the study believe that finding a job this year will be harder than in previous years. There is a significant increase in the number of people wanting to change their current jobs. 84 percent of Gen Z and 74 percent of Millennials plan to look for a new job in 2026. This is much higher compared to the older generations (Gen X - 53%, Boomers - 42%).

Although they want to look for a new job, 84 percent of professionals admit they are not fully prepared for it. The shift to AI-based recruitment methods and evolving job skills are cited as reasons for this.

AI's Influence and Challenges:

The younger generation shows great confidence in using artificial intelligence in the workplace. 90 percent of Millennials and 89 percent of Gen Z professionals say they have no difficulty using AI at work. However, they lack clarity on how companies use AI to select candidates.

Another major problem young professionals face is the lack of proper advice or guidance to face competition in the job market. The LinkedIn report states that 77 percent of Gen Z and 71 percent of Millennials find it difficult to find reliable career guidance.

The younger generation desires a transparent system to know where opportunities matching their skills are and what criteria companies use for hiring.