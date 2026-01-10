Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Trial Run On 7.5 Km Elevated Section Begins, Aims To Reduce Traffic (Watch)

With traffic congestion worsening by the day in Bengaluru, the city's Metro network continues to play a crucial role in easing commuter woes. As vehicular traffic increases across major corridors, efforts are underway to extend Metro connectivity to more parts of the city. In a significant development, the much-awaited Pink Line Metro has brought welcome news for commuters, with trial runs officially commencing on the Kalena Agrahara–Tavarekere stretch. Residents of these traffic-prone areas can now look forward to smoother and faster travel.

Pink Line to Span 21.26 Kilometres

The Pink Line Metro corridor will cover a total distance of 21.26 kilometres and will be commissioned in phases. The first phase consists of a 7.5-kilometre elevated stretch, where trial operations have now begun. This section will feature nine Metro stations, significantly improving connectivity in key southern parts of the city.

Trial Run Underway on First Phase

The trial run is currently underway on the first phase of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. According to officials, this elevated section is expected to be inaugurated by April or May this year, subject to final safety and operational clearances.

Underground Work Progressing Rapidly

Work on the remaining 13.76-kilometre stretch of the Pink Line is progressing at a rapid pace. This section will be entirely underground, with Metro trains travelling through tunnels beneath the city. Authorities have indicated that efforts are being made to complete the entire Pink Line project and make it operational within the year.

Fleet Strength and Train Operations

In the first phase, Metro services will operate from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, with plans to eventually extend services up to Nagawara. A total of 16 Metro trains have been allocated for this corridor. An additional seven trains are also set to be added, taking the total fleet strength to 23 trains for the Pink Line.

Connectivity Through Key City Areas

Recently, a Pink Line Metro train was handed over to the Kothanur Metro Depot. Once fully operational, the corridor will pass through major areas including MG Road, Shivajinagar, Tannery Road, and Venkateshpura, offering a significant boost to urban mobility. With the Metro connecting several busy commercial and residential zones, authorities expect a substantial reduction in traffic congestion, encouraging more commuters to shift to Metro travel.