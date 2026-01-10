100% Hike! Defence Ministry Doubles Financial Assistance For Ex-Servicemen And Dependents

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Saturday, 10 January, that the 100% increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen (ESM) and their dependents, as declared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has now been implemented.

Hiked assistance has been provided under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through the Kendriya Sainik Board.

The Ministry said that the decision highlights the government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of veterans.

| Massive fire breaks out at store inside army camp in Uttarakhand-Video

In a post on the social media platform X, MoD noted,“A 100% increase in financial assistance for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board reaffirms the Government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans.”

In October last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Sing gave the nod for a 100% increase in financial assistance for ex-servicemen (ESM), ANI reported.

| 'Zero Tolerance...': CBI arrests Army officer in defence bribery case What grants have been hiked?

The Penury Grant has been increased from ₹4,000 to ₹8,000 per month for each beneficiary, offering sustained lifetime support to elderly and non-pensioner ESM and their widows above 65 years who have no regular income, according to the ministry.

The Education Grant has been raised from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (Class I to Graduation) or widows undertaking a two-year postgraduate course.

The Marriage Grant has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 per beneficiary. It applies to up to two daughters of ESM and for widow remarriage, for marriages solemnised after the issuance of this order.

These schemes are financed through the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a part of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

The decision enhances the social security safety net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the Government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans, ANI reported, citing an earlier statement by the MoD.