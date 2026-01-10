Chinese Woman Attempts To Enter India Along Nepal Border Without Valid Visa & Documents, Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman suspected to be a Chinese national was arrested on Friday after allegedly trying to enter India without valid visa and passport documents through the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, officials said.

Security personnel noticed her around 1 pm crossing into India via a footpath at Bairia Bazaar in the Nautanwa area along the India-Nepal border, and she was detained during a routine inspection, according to PTI.

She was subsequently detained by personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB ) after it was discovered that she did not have the required travel documents, a senior official said.

The woman was later handed over to the police, who arrested her.

Nautanwa Station House Officer (SHO) Purushottam Rao stated the woman was identified as Huajia Jie, a Chinese national, based on a slip recovered from her. Rao added, "Investigations are underway to determine her city of origin and the purpose of her visit to India. Due to language barriers, no specific information has been collected yet.”

The Border Intelligence Team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh police detained Chinese national Liu Kunjing, 49, last year in November near the India–Nepal border in the Rupaidiha area of Bahraich. Kunjing was apprehended while filming the SSB camp and other security installations near Border Pillar 651/07, just 60 metres inside Indian territory, according to New Indian Express.

His passport, containing visas for Pakistan, Nepal, and Vietnam, indicated extensive travel, raising further concerns for security agencies. Three mobile phones, a Vivo X7 Pro, a Vivo Nexa, and an iPhone 6s, along with an iFlytek translation device, suggesting preparation for multilingual communication, were recovered. A map of Nepal marking sensitive border points was also seized.

During initial questioning, Kunjing reportedly claimed he intended to travel to Delhi for a furniture business via Nepalgunj and Rupaidiha, a route not authorized for foreign nationals. However, lacking an Indian visa, he had entered Indian territory illegally, the report said. The digital data from his three mobile phones were shared with surveillance and cyber experts for analysis.

Following the arrest, the SSB and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) informed central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and Military Intelligence.

Kunjing was reportedly booked under Section 21 of the Foreigners and Immigration Act, 2025, for illegal entry into India. After a medical examination, he was presented before a local court and sent to Bahraich jail under 14-day judicial custody, the report noted.

Meanwhile, a local court in December last year sentenced a Chinese national to one year in prison for illegally entering India from Nepal.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav handed Peng Minhui, a resident of Dongtao City, Longshan County, Hunan Province, China, a one-year term of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000, according to PTI. The case dates back to January 14, when police at Sonauli, on the India–Nepal border, spotted a suspected foreign national entering India from Nepal.

During questioning, Peng Minhui disclosed his identity and admitted that he had visited Nepal and then entered India without a valid visa. The police subsequently registered a case under The Foreigners Act and filed a chargesheet in court.

After hearing the case, the court found him guilty.