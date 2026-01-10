Boundless Buddies Brigade Presents Hit And Giggle Badminton Tournament 2026

Dhaka: Boundless Buddies Brigade (BBB) is hosting "Hit and Giggle Badminton Tournament 2026" from January 9 to 10 at Block I, Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.

The event aims to keep the youth away from drug addiction, promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports. Hobbyist and professional players are participating in the tournament under multiple categories.

Airpedia Holidays, innoGlobe, Mitways, ThaiExpress, Saffron Dine, Just1Store, Tamanna Pharmacy, Travelchamp, Triplover, FirstTrip, and Take Trip have supported BBB with fiscal sponsorship to host the tournament.

Gazi Sharaffuddin Hasan Khan Emon, founding president of BBB, said he believes sports can help the youth to stay away from drug addiction and lead a disciplined life. The tournament is not just a battle of victory and defeat but a collective commitment to build a healthy society.

Founded in 2015, Boundless Buddies Brigade (BBB) is a social club that works to enhance moral values in the youth by strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and fostering various social and sports activities.

BBB hopes through this event, involvement in sports will increase among the young generation and motivate them to prevent social degradation.

