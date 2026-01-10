Emergency Power Cuts Reintroduced In Kyiv And Surrounding Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group announced this on Telegram.

DTEK reminded that during emergency power cuts, the usual schedules do not apply.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were killed, and more than 20 were injured in Kyiv as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles on the night of January 9.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in all districts of the capital.

On January 10, DTEK reported that as of the morning, energy companies had managed to restore powe to 588,000 households in the capital. Approximately 60,000 households on the left bank of the capital are currently without power.

Emergency power cuts were in effect on the left bank of Kyiv, in the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts. The rest of the districts returned to their scheduled power cuts.