Emergency Power Cuts Reintroduced In Kyiv And Surrounding Region
DTEK reminded that during emergency power cuts, the usual schedules do not apply.
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were killed, and more than 20 were injured in Kyiv as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones and missiles on the night of January 9.
Emergency power cuts were introduced in all districts of the capital.
On January 10, DTEK reported that as of the morning, energy companies had managed to restore powe to 588,000 households in the capital. Approximately 60,000 households on the left bank of the capital are currently without power.Read also: Russian authorities attempt to shift consequences of war in Ukraine onto civilian population, intelligence
Emergency power cuts were in effect on the left bank of Kyiv, in the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts. The rest of the districts returned to their scheduled power cuts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment