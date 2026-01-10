403
U.S. Diplomat, Kurdish Party Leader Discuss Syria Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- U.S. Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack discussed the latest developments in Syria with leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Saturday.
The KDP said in a statement that this came in a phone call during which both sides exchanged views on political conditions in the region and in Syria, as well as recent developments and tensions, particularly in the city of Aleppo.
Both sides stressed the need to exert all efforts to de-escalate tensions, end unrest and clashes, and take serious steps to restore security and stability and achieve peace, it added.
Barzani also held a phone call on Friday with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to discuss political developments in Syria and regional changes. (end)
