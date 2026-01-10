Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Meteorite Fragment Discovered In Al Khor

2026-01-10 06:01:38
Doha, Qatar: The Head of Qatar Astronomical Center, Sheikh Salman bin Jabor Al-Thani, has revealed the discovery of a second meteorite fragment in Al Khor, four months after the first find in September 2025.

Sheikh Salman posted an image of the meteorite–a type of tektite known as cosmic glass - on social media.

The astronomer noted that upon close examination and after testing the meteorite, it was confirmed to be an iron meteorite.

The search was along the previous path he identified during the first discovery using a drone and conducted ground searches along walking paths in the desert.

Initially, the identified path of the meteorite was found to extend for more than 10 kilometres.

Finding meteorites of this size is important to astronomical research and studies in the country and the region.

