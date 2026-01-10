Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Chernihiv Region With Artillery And Drones, Causing Damage

Enemy Attacks Chernihiv Region With Artillery And Drones, Causing Damage


2026-01-10 05:04:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, the aggressor attacked the Chernihiv region 36 times. There were 45 explosions. The border areas are under constant shelling. Most of the attacks were carried out by FPV drones,” Chaus wrote.

He also reported that early this morning, enemy Geran drones struck a farm in the Chernihiv district.

“A hangar caught fire; potatoes were stored there. The damage is significant. Agricultural equipment was damaged,” the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration said.

Specialists from the State Emergency Service worked at the site of the strike and extinguished the fire.

Read also: Drones attack oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region, causing fire

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 60,000 users in the Chernihiv region were left without electricit due to bad weather and shelling.

Photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN10012026000193011044ID1110580622



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search