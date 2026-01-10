Enemy Attacks Chernihiv Region With Artillery And Drones, Causing Damage
“Over the past day, the aggressor attacked the Chernihiv region 36 times. There were 45 explosions. The border areas are under constant shelling. Most of the attacks were carried out by FPV drones,” Chaus wrote.
He also reported that early this morning, enemy Geran drones struck a farm in the Chernihiv district.
“A hangar caught fire; potatoes were stored there. The damage is significant. Agricultural equipment was damaged,” the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration said.
Specialists from the State Emergency Service worked at the site of the strike and extinguished the fire.Read also: Drones attack oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region, causing fire
As reported by Ukrinform, more than 60,000 users in the Chernihiv region were left without electricit due to bad weather and shelling.
Photo: State Emergency Service
