Russian Army Attacks Port Facility In Odesa Region


2026-01-10 05:04:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Early in the morning on January 10, the enemy struck industrial infrastructure in the Odesa region. As a result of the attack on the port facility, an empty tank was damaged and insulation caught fire,” Kiper said.

According to him, there was no information about casualties or injuries.

The Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration added that the relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 94 of 121 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Odesa.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

