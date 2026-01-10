Animal Markets Reopen After Biosecurity Upgrade In Azerbaijani Regions
As reported by Azernews, according to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, the decision followed a thorough evaluation of both markets by the agency.
Authorities confirmed that sanitary, hygienic, and veterinary standards have been fully implemented at the markets to ensure safe operations.
Previously, animal markets in Barda, Salyan, and Goygol districts were also approved to reopen.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment