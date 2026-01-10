Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Animal Markets Reopen After Biosecurity Upgrade In Azerbaijani Regions


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Animal markets in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi and Goychay districts have been brought into compliance with biosecurity requirements, allowing them to resume operations.

As reported by Azernews, according to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, the decision followed a thorough evaluation of both markets by the agency.

Authorities confirmed that sanitary, hygienic, and veterinary standards have been fully implemented at the markets to ensure safe operations.

Previously, animal markets in Barda, Salyan, and Goygol districts were also approved to reopen.

AzerNews

