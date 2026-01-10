Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 31 Kg Of Drugs Seized In Police Operation In Azerbaijan

Over 31 Kg Of Drugs Seized In Police Operation In Azerbaijan


2026-01-10 05:04:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) During operations conducted by police officers on January 9, more than 31 kilograms of narcotics were seized, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The confiscated drugs included over 1 kilogram of heroin, nearly 25.9 kilograms of marijuana, more than 1.4 kilograms of the psychotropic substance methamphetamine, over 2.2 kilograms of hashish, and nearly half a kilogram of opium.

Authorities said that firm measures to combat illegal drug circulation will continue.

MENAFN10012026000195011045ID1110580619



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search