Indore Hospital Horror: How Negligence Led To Nurse Cutting Infant's Thumb

In a distressing case of alleged medical negligence at Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a 1.5-month-old infant had his thumb accidentally severed by a nurse while routine care was being administered, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred in the New Chest Ward, where the baby was being treated for pneumonia. Hospital management swiftly suspended the negligent nurse and launched a formal inquiry into the matter.

“The nurse was removing the tape of an IV cannula when the infant's thumb was accidentally cut with scissors,” a senior hospital official said, according to The Times of India.

According to hospital officials, the nurse allegedly cut the infant's thumb with scissors while attempting to remove an IV cannula tape, causing the digit to fall off. The incident triggered uproar from family members and raised serious concerns about pediatric care standards at the facility.

Infant's Thumb Reattachment Surgery

The infant was urgently transferred to the Super Speciality Hospital at MGM Medical College, where a team of surgeons successfully reattached the severed thumb. The child's condition is reported to be stable and under observation following the procedure.

“The baby is stable after surgery and is under close medical supervision,” a hospital official told India Today.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has ordered a comprehensive investigation and emphasized strict disciplinary measures against those found responsible. An inquiry committee has been constituted to review the incident and recommend further action.

This latest incident has also revived public outrage over prior safety failures at the same hospital, where newborns were bitten by rats in the NICU months earlier, exposing poor hygiene and pest control practices.

Hospital authorities have pledged to take stringent corrective measures to prevent such medical lapses in the future, including enhanced supervision and responsive disciplinary protocols.