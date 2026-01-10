Toxic Movie Star Cast Fees: Yash To Kiara Advani Check Salary Here

KGF hero Yash's new movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is titled 'Toxic'. The salary details of the stars acting in the film have been released and are getting a lot of attention

Just as Baahubali was a turning point for Telugu cinema, KGF was a game-changer for Kannada cinema. It shattered the existing image of Kannada films. KGF played a huge role in boosting the popularity of Kannada cinema. Its second part became one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. KGF 2 is still in the top 10 list of highest-grossing Indian films. Yash, who gained pan-Indian stardom through KGF, is releasing his next film after a four-year gap.

What's more interesting is that the film, titled 'Toxic', is directed by Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas. The movie's teaser, released two days ago on Yash's birthday, got a great response. Now, information about the salaries of the cast, including Yash, has come out. Reports say the film is being made on a budget of 500 crore rupees. Besides being the hero, Yash is also a co-writer for the film.

KVN Productions, the producers of Vijay's 'Jananaayakan', is also producing this film. Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography, and Ravi Basrur is composing the music. According to the latest info, Yash's salary for this film is 50 crore rupees. The movie, which gives a lot of importance to female characters, has five heroines: Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria. Among them, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani are getting the highest salaries.

While Nayanthara is getting a salary between 12 to 18 crore rupees, Kiara Advani is getting 15 crore rupees. Rukmini Vasanth will get between 3 to 5 crore rupees, and Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria will get between 2 to 3 crore rupees. The film, which has created huge anticipation among Indian audiences regardless of language, is set to release in theaters on March 19. We'll have to wait and see if this movie will work wonders.