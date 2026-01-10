NIA Chargesheets 2 More In ULFA (I) Conspiracy For Assam IED Blasts

NIA Chargesheets Two More in ULFA (I) Assam Blast Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more accused in the ULFA (I) conspiracy to carry out multiple IED blasts in Assam on Independence Day in 2024. In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Guwahati, on Friday, the anti-terror agency has indicted Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi under various sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substance Act and the UA(P) Act.

This takes the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case to five, as NIA had earlier, in June last year, charged three other accused in the case. The duo, both residents of Dibrugarh district of Assam, were arrested in June 2025 by NIA, which took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024.

NIA investigations had revealed that the two men had provided terror funds to the chargesheeted accused Jahnu Boruah, who had confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs that were seized by the police in August 2024. The IEDs had been planted as part of a protest and Independence Day boycott call given by ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah. The Assam Police had initially registered the case, relating to the ULFA (I) conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, at Dispur police station. NIA's investigations in the case are continuing.

Two Shooters Charged in Neemrana Hotel Firing Case

Earlier, on January 4, NIA filed charges against the two main shooters in the 2024 Neemrana hotel firing case linked with Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala. The arrested accused, Puneet and Narinder Lalli, have been chargesheeted for various offences under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Punjab-based shooters had carried out the actual firing, and were also involved in threatening and demanding extortion from the owners of Highway King Hotel, Neemrana (Haryana). With this, a total of nine accused have so far been charge-sheeted in case RC 01/2024/NIA/JPR, where the investigation is ongoing.

The attack at the hotel was carried out in September 2024 by the terrorist-gangster syndicate of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) led by designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and the Bambiah gang. Gang members Dinesh Gandhi and Saurabh Kataria were responsible for the planning of the attack, which was executed by Puneet and Narinder, who had the protection of Dala and Gandhi.

NIA, during investigation, uncovered the role of Puneet and Narinder, who had used prohibited weapons in the attack and had also issued a threat on behalf of the syndicate. It was further found that the duo had been receiving funds, shelter, and weapons from the syndicate on a sustained basis to promote KTF's objectives. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)