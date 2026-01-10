Yogi Adityanath Reviews Magh Mela Preps, Launches Pilgrim Service App

CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Magh Mela Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review meeting with officials and public representatives in Prayagraj on the ongoing Magh Mela. CM Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the Magh Mela service app to provide digital guidance for pilgrims in Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh CM arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday to review preparations for Magh Mela. His visit was also marked by spiritual activities, as he took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Ji temple. He also fed cows on the temple premises.

A Call for Unity

Yogi Adityanath also attended a programme organised on the occasion of the 726th birth anniversary of Ramanandacharya, where he called for unity among all communities. "700 years ago, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Bhagwan had called for unity among all communities. He said that every person had the right to take refuge in God. He took disciples of different castes to unite the society," he said.

About Magh Mela

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India. The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh. The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh).

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every sixth year at Prayagraj, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)