WUC: China's Uyghur Repression Extends Beyond Borders To Kazakhstan

New reports and developments indicate continuing repression of Uyghur culture, identity, and activism both within East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and beyond China's borders, as stated by a recent press release from the World Uyghur Congress (WUC).

Concerns Over Transnational Repression

The WUC press release also highlighted concerns over transnational repression, referencing a criminal case in Kazakhstan against Bekzat Maksutkhan, head of the Nagyz Atajurt Volunteers human rights organisation, and 18 others on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred against the Chinese people."

Citing analysis from researcher Rune Steenberg in Bitter Winter, WUC notes that the case appears to be politically motivated and likely influenced by Chinese government claims rather than independent verification. Steenberg emphasizes that criticism of Chinese state policies does not equate to ethnic hatred, warning that the development raises serious doubts about judicial independence in Kazakhstan. The case reportedly follows protests over the imprisonment of Kazakh citizen Alimnur Turghanbay by Chinese authorities.

Staged Propaganda Visit from Turkiye

In another development, the WUC press release draws attention to Chinese state-linked media reports of 42 Uyghurs living in Turkiye travelling to Urumchi on 4 January, framed as a family visit delayed only by "busy schedules." WUC argues this portrayal deliberately ignores the long-standing reality that many Uyghurs have been unable to freely return home due to China's repressive policies.

The visit was reportedly organized by the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul along with the Xinjiang United Front Work Department, with officials urging participants to promote Beijing's narrative afterward. A WUC report authored by Alim Seytoff states that the delegation's visit was tightly controlled and used as propaganda to deny documented abuses, including mass surveillance, arbitrary detention, and family separation. WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said such staged efforts cannot deceive either Uyghurs or the international community, stressing that the diaspora understands the coercive tactics behind these orchestrated trips.

Uyghur Student Released After 3-Year Sentence

The WUC press release further reports the release of Uyghur student Kamile Wayit on 28 December after serving a three-year prison sentence. She was detained following the 2022 Urumchi fire and subsequent "White Paper Movement" protests, allegedly for reposting a protest video. While many Han Chinese protesters faced comparatively mild consequences, Kamile was reportedly charged with "inciting extremism," which WUC says reflects the discriminatory application of Chinese law. The organisation welcomed her release while urging authorities to ensure her full freedom, including her right to study and travel.

Activist Testimony on Systemic Discrimination

Additionally, Uyghur activist Ahmedjan Kasim spoke to Dutch outlet de Volkskrant about ongoing repression and the challenges faced by Uyghur refugees in Europe. As noted in the WUC statement, Kasim recalled the July 5, 2009, Urumchi massacre, arguing that protests stemmed from systemic discrimination rather than extremism, contrary to Chinese state media narratives. He shared that his father was detained in 2017 and later sentenced to 15 years in prison. (ANI)

