Gold Price RISES Today On January 10Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a significant jump at the end of the week. After a continuous rise, how much is the yellow metal selling for on January 10, 2026? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including KolkataGold prices jumped at the end of the week. After a continuous rise, find out the rates for 18-carat gold in Kolkata today: 1 gram is ₹10,534, an increase of ₹86 from yesterday.22 Carat: 1 gram is ₹12,875, up by ₹105. 10 grams is ₹128,750. 24 Carat: 1 gram is ₹14,046, up by ₹115. 10 grams is ₹140,460.Today's gold price in Hyderabad (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,750, 24K at ₹140,460. In Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,800, 24K at ₹140,510. All prices have increased.Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,750, 24K at ₹140,460. In Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,900, 24K at ₹140,610. Prices have increased.Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹128,900, 24K at ₹140,610. In Chennai (per 10g): 22K at ₹129,000, 24K at ₹139,650. All prices are up.
