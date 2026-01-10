'Whatever Is Written In My Destiny....': Shubman Gill BREAKS Silence On T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

Team India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill finally broke his silence on his exclusion from the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, starting on Sunday, January 11, at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Kottambi, Baroda.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on December 20, weeks before the deadline to submit the provisional squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was on January 8. However, Shubman Gill's exclusion from the 15-member squad left fans and experts surprised, as he was appointed T20I captain in the Asia Cup 2025 and was touted as next-in-line to take over the captaincy mantle from current skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

The BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, at the press conference, stated that combinations and lack of runs were the factors behind Shubman Gill's omission from the T20 World Cup rather than any lack of ability. In the place of Gill. Ishan Kishan was added to the squad on the back of his impressive showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Gill Respects Selectors' Decision

Following India's squad announcement for the T20 World Cup 2026, Shubman Gill remained silent amid the speculations behind his exclusion took centre stage for weeks. Almost a month later, India's star batter finally addressed the issue surrounding his omission from the squad for the marquee event.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the NZ ODI series opener in Vadodara, Gill stated that he trusts his destiny and will contribute to the team whenever he gets a chance. Though disappointed over his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, the 26-year-old respects the decision taken by the selectors and expressed full support for India's marquee event campaign.

“Firstly, it is my belief that in my life, I am where I am supposed to be. Whatever is written in my destiny, I will have it. As a player, I want to win games for my team,” India Test and ODI captain said.

“But, having said that, I respect the selectors' decision. I wish the T20 team the very best. I hope that they win the World Cup,” he added.

- Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) January 10, 2026

Since his return to the T20I setup after a year in the Asia Cup 2025, Shubman Gill has been struggling with his form and has failed to maintain consistency. Although he was accommodated at the top of the batting line-up by replacing Sanju Samson, he has yet to find the rhythm and impact expected of a player of his caliber.

In 15 matches, Gill has 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26. In the T20I series against South Africa in December 2025, the 26-year-old had a forgettable outing as he scored just 32 runs in three matches before he was ruled out of the series decider in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill Gears up for Comeback

Shubman Gill is set to play his first match for Team India after being excluded from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad in the upcoming first match of the ODI series against New Zealand. Ahead of his return, Gill featured in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Punjab, scoring just 11 runs against Goa in Jaipur.

However, the India Test and ODI captain will be keen to put recent setbacks behind him and make a statement in the ODI series against New Zealand, as he looks to reaffirm his importance in India's long-term plans in the 50-over format. Gill's appointment as an ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, was seen as a step to groom him as a key leader and mainstay in India's 50-over setup.

Shubman Gill served as a deputy to Rohit Sharma for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, gaining valuable leadership experience before being elevated as a full-time ODI captain. The T20 World Cup snub might have been a setback, but Gill is expected to use it as a motivation to make a strong comeback.

Gill has a great ODI record against New Zealand, amassing 623 runs, including a double, a century, and two fifties, at an average of 69.22 in 12 matches. The Indian batter scored his first double century against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023. Shubman Gill will look to make an impact and deliver his best both as a captain and batter in the ODI series against the Kiwis.