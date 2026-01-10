403
Crypto's Morning Reckoning: ETF Outflows, Thin Liquidity, And Zcash's Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Bitcoin traded around $90,500 on Friday morning. Ether hovered near $3,085. Solana was around $136, XRP near $2.09, and Litecoin close to $81.
Perpetuals activity stayed heavy: about $3.37 billion in 24-hour turnover for Bitcoin contracts, $2.38 billion for Ether, and roughly $93 million for Zcash.
Flows set the tone. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $250 million of net outflows on Thursday, while U.S. spot Ether ETFs lost about $93.8 million.
Cointelegraph reported that combined Bitcoin and Ether ETF outflows have exceeded $1 billion since Tuesday.
A derivatives desk at QCP noted that“U.S. sessions have also consistently faded recent advances,” a pattern that fits a market focused on risk control, not fresh buying.
Bitcoin's charts echoed that caution. The four-hour view stayed softer than the daily, with momentum subdued.
Traders watched support near $89,500 and resistance around $91,500. A sustained break above $91,500 would shift focus toward $93,600. A break below support opens room toward the upper $87,000s.
Zcash delivered the sharpest shock. ZEC whipsawed from roughly $440 to $374 before drifting back near $381. The catalyst was not a network shutdown. It was a governance rupture.
Reporting said the entire Electric Coin Company team exited after a dispute with Bootstrap, the nonprofit structure tied to ECC, over efforts to privatize the“Zashi” wallet and the legal limits of moving nonprofit assets and intellectual property into a for-profit setup.
Reporting also pointed to futures-heavy positioning versus spot and a wave of liquidations that widened the move.
A founder message stressed the chain remains open-source and usable. Not dead, but credibility is the issue.
Away from majors, the tape was uneven. ID and GMT surged, while POL jumped on payments-themed messaging and deal chatter. CLO, RIVER, and PIEVERSE sank sharply.
Fresh U.S. spot ETF outflows weakened support under Bitcoin and Ether.
Zcash's selloff was governance-driven, then amplified by leverage and liquidations.
Altcoins split between a few momentum winners and sudden washouts.
