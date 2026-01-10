Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Saturday, January 10, 2026


2026-01-10 05:00:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, January 10, 2026, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Today's football calendar features exciting action, highlighted by FA Cup Third Round matches, LaLiga and Serie A clashes, Bundesliga games, and much more.
FA Cup
09:15 AM – Everton x Sunderland
Channels: ESPN e Disney+

09:15 AM – Macclesfield x Crystal Palace
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+

09:15 AM – Wolverhampton x Shrewsbury Town
Channels: Disney+

12:00 PM – Manchester City x Exeter City
Channels: ESPN e Disney+

12:00 PM – Newcastle x Bournemouth
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+

12:00 PM – Fulham x Middlesbrough
Channels: Disney+

14:45 PM – Tottenham x Aston Villa
Channels: ESPN e Disney+

17:00 PM – Charlton x Chelsea
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
LaLiga
10:00 AM – Real Oviedo x Real Betis
Channels: ESPN 2 e Disney+

12:15 PM – Villarreal x Alavés
Channels: Disney+

17:00 PM – Valencia x Elche
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+


Serie A
11:00 AM – Como 1907 x Bologna
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil e Disney+

11:00 AM – Udinese x Pisa
Channels: Disney+

14:00 PM – Roma x Sassuolo
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney

16:45 PM – Atalanta x Torino
Channels: Xsports e Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – St. Pauli x RB Leipzig
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)

11:30 AM – Werder Bremen x Hoffenheim
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

14:30 PM – Bayer Leverkusen x Stuttgart
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports e OneFootball (PPV)
Africa Cup of Nations (Quarterfinals)
01:00 PM – Argélia x Nigéria
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay e BandSports

04:00 PM – Egito x Costa do Marfim
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay e BandSports
Copinha (select matches)
08:45 AM – Real Brasília x União Cacoalense-RO
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

08:45 AM – Portuguesa Santista x CSE
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

11:00 AM – Grêmio São-Carlense x Santos
Channels: Xsports

11:00 AM – Nacional-SP x Internacional
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

01:00 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x São Luis-MA
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

01:00 PM – XV de Piracicaba x Canaã
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

03:00 PM – Ferroviária x Cuiabá
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paulistão / Other Brazilian State Leagues
03:00 PM – São Bernardo x Capivariano
Channels: HBO MAX

04:00 PM – Santos x Novorizontino
Channels: TNT e HBO MAX

06:30 PM – Portuguesa x Palmeiras
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record e HBO MAX
LaLiga Feminina
08:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid x Real Sociedad
Channels: DAZN

01:00 PM – Real Madrid x Sevilla
Channels: DAZN
Eredivisie
12:30 PM – AZ Alkmaar x Volendam
Channels: Disney+

04:00 PM – PSV x Excelsior
Channels: Disney+

Enjoy the matches!

The Rio Times

