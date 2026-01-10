403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Football Games For Saturday, January 10, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, January 10, 2026, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar features exciting action, highlighted by FA Cup Third Round matches, LaLiga and Serie A clashes, Bundesliga games, and much more.
FA Cup
09:15 AM – Everton x Sunderland
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
09:15 AM – Macclesfield x Crystal Palace
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+
09:15 AM – Wolverhampton x Shrewsbury Town
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Manchester City x Exeter City
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
12:00 PM – Newcastle x Bournemouth
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
12:00 PM – Fulham x Middlesbrough
Channels: Disney+
14:45 PM – Tottenham x Aston Villa
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
17:00 PM – Charlton x Chelsea
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
LaLiga
10:00 AM – Real Oviedo x Real Betis
Channels: ESPN 2 e Disney+
12:15 PM – Villarreal x Alavés
Channels: Disney+
17:00 PM – Valencia x Elche
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+
Serie A
11:00 AM – Como 1907 x Bologna
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil e Disney+
11:00 AM – Udinese x Pisa
Channels: Disney+
14:00 PM – Roma x Sassuolo
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney
16:45 PM – Atalanta x Torino
Channels: Xsports e Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – St. Pauli x RB Leipzig
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Werder Bremen x Hoffenheim
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
14:30 PM – Bayer Leverkusen x Stuttgart
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports e OneFootball (PPV)
Africa Cup of Nations (Quarterfinals)
01:00 PM – Argélia x Nigéria
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay e BandSports
04:00 PM – Egito x Costa do Marfim
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay e BandSports
Copinha (select matches)
08:45 AM – Real Brasília x União Cacoalense-RO
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
08:45 AM – Portuguesa Santista x CSE
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
11:00 AM – Grêmio São-Carlense x Santos
Channels: Xsports
11:00 AM – Nacional-SP x Internacional
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
01:00 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x São Luis-MA
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
01:00 PM – XV de Piracicaba x Canaã
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
03:00 PM – Ferroviária x Cuiabá
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paulistão / Other Brazilian State Leagues
03:00 PM – São Bernardo x Capivariano
Channels: HBO MAX
04:00 PM – Santos x Novorizontino
Channels: TNT e HBO MAX
06:30 PM – Portuguesa x Palmeiras
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record e HBO MAX
LaLiga Feminina
08:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid x Real Sociedad
Channels: DAZN
01:00 PM – Real Madrid x Sevilla
Channels: DAZN
Eredivisie
12:30 PM – AZ Alkmaar x Volendam
Channels: Disney+
04:00 PM – PSV x Excelsior
Channels: Disney+
Enjoy the matches!
Today's football calendar features exciting action, highlighted by FA Cup Third Round matches, LaLiga and Serie A clashes, Bundesliga games, and much more.
FA Cup
09:15 AM – Everton x Sunderland
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
09:15 AM – Macclesfield x Crystal Palace
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+
09:15 AM – Wolverhampton x Shrewsbury Town
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Manchester City x Exeter City
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
12:00 PM – Newcastle x Bournemouth
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
12:00 PM – Fulham x Middlesbrough
Channels: Disney+
14:45 PM – Tottenham x Aston Villa
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
17:00 PM – Charlton x Chelsea
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
LaLiga
10:00 AM – Real Oviedo x Real Betis
Channels: ESPN 2 e Disney+
12:15 PM – Villarreal x Alavés
Channels: Disney+
17:00 PM – Valencia x Elche
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+
Serie A
11:00 AM – Como 1907 x Bologna
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil e Disney+
11:00 AM – Udinese x Pisa
Channels: Disney+
14:00 PM – Roma x Sassuolo
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney
16:45 PM – Atalanta x Torino
Channels: Xsports e Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – St. Pauli x RB Leipzig
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)
11:30 AM – Werder Bremen x Hoffenheim
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
14:30 PM – Bayer Leverkusen x Stuttgart
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports e OneFootball (PPV)
Africa Cup of Nations (Quarterfinals)
01:00 PM – Argélia x Nigéria
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay e BandSports
04:00 PM – Egito x Costa do Marfim
Channels: Youtube/@EsportenaBand, BandPlay e BandSports
Copinha (select matches)
08:45 AM – Real Brasília x União Cacoalense-RO
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
08:45 AM – Portuguesa Santista x CSE
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
11:00 AM – Grêmio São-Carlense x Santos
Channels: Xsports
11:00 AM – Nacional-SP x Internacional
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
01:00 PM – Red Bull Bragantino x São Luis-MA
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
01:00 PM – XV de Piracicaba x Canaã
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
03:00 PM – Ferroviária x Cuiabá
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
Paulistão / Other Brazilian State Leagues
03:00 PM – São Bernardo x Capivariano
Channels: HBO MAX
04:00 PM – Santos x Novorizontino
Channels: TNT e HBO MAX
06:30 PM – Portuguesa x Palmeiras
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record e HBO MAX
LaLiga Feminina
08:00 AM – Atlético de Madrid x Real Sociedad
Channels: DAZN
01:00 PM – Real Madrid x Sevilla
Channels: DAZN
Eredivisie
12:30 PM – AZ Alkmaar x Volendam
Channels: Disney+
04:00 PM – PSV x Excelsior
Channels: Disney+
Enjoy the matches!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment