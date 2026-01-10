403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Is Zcash Heading For A Soft Death After Its Governance Shock?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Zcash is the most established privacy-focused cryptocurrency. This week it also became a case study in how a token can unravel without a single block failing.
The immediate trigger was organizational. Reports said the entire Electric Coin Company team resigned after a dispute linked to Bootstrap's board and what the departing group described as a form of constructive discharge.
The fight was not about whether the chain works. It was about control, mission, and structure. A key flashpoint was the“Zashi” wallet and the legal and governance limits of moving nonprofit-linked assets and intellectual property into a for-profit setup.
Is Zcash Heading For A Soft Death After Its Governance Shock?
After the rupture, the former team signaled it would regroup under a new for-profit structure, often referred to as“cashZ,” to keep building Zcash-related software outside nonprofit constraints.
Markets do not wait for legal memos. The price action looked like a thin-liquidity liquidation event. A headline hit, leverage was forced out, and volatility did the rest.
That kind of move can happen even when the protocol remains open-source and the network stays live.
Zcash's founder messaging emphasized that the chain remains usable. That is true, but it is not the point investors are trading. They are trading credibility and continuity.
The hardest question is whether Zcash can“disappear.” A full technical death is unlikely in the near term. Open-source code and independent node operators do not vanish overnight.
The more realistic danger is a“soft death.” If major exchanges restrict or delist privacy coins, liquidity fractures. Spreads widen. Price discovery becomes fragile.
That risk is not theoretical. Privacy coins have already faced exchange pressure tied to compliance.
Europe is also moving toward stricter anti-money-laundering rules that could push anonymous accounts and privacy coins out of regulated platforms by around 2027.
Japan pushed exchanges to drop privacy coins in 2018. South Korea banned privacy coins on domestic exchanges starting in March 2021.
Zcash's survival now depends on execution. Investors should watch for clear governance, a funded roadmap, steady code releases, and signs that leverage has cooled.
Zcash is not dead. But it is wounded in the place crypto markets fear most: trust.
Zcash did not“break” on-chain, but its core development structure fractured in public.
The bigger threat is not code failure. It is exchange access and regulatory choke points.
Zcash can survive, but only if it restores credible governance and steady development fast.
Zcash is the most established privacy-focused cryptocurrency. This week it also became a case study in how a token can unravel without a single block failing.
The immediate trigger was organizational. Reports said the entire Electric Coin Company team resigned after a dispute linked to Bootstrap's board and what the departing group described as a form of constructive discharge.
The fight was not about whether the chain works. It was about control, mission, and structure. A key flashpoint was the“Zashi” wallet and the legal and governance limits of moving nonprofit-linked assets and intellectual property into a for-profit setup.
Is Zcash Heading For A Soft Death After Its Governance Shock?
After the rupture, the former team signaled it would regroup under a new for-profit structure, often referred to as“cashZ,” to keep building Zcash-related software outside nonprofit constraints.
Markets do not wait for legal memos. The price action looked like a thin-liquidity liquidation event. A headline hit, leverage was forced out, and volatility did the rest.
That kind of move can happen even when the protocol remains open-source and the network stays live.
Zcash's founder messaging emphasized that the chain remains usable. That is true, but it is not the point investors are trading. They are trading credibility and continuity.
The hardest question is whether Zcash can“disappear.” A full technical death is unlikely in the near term. Open-source code and independent node operators do not vanish overnight.
The more realistic danger is a“soft death.” If major exchanges restrict or delist privacy coins, liquidity fractures. Spreads widen. Price discovery becomes fragile.
That risk is not theoretical. Privacy coins have already faced exchange pressure tied to compliance.
Europe is also moving toward stricter anti-money-laundering rules that could push anonymous accounts and privacy coins out of regulated platforms by around 2027.
Japan pushed exchanges to drop privacy coins in 2018. South Korea banned privacy coins on domestic exchanges starting in March 2021.
Zcash's survival now depends on execution. Investors should watch for clear governance, a funded roadmap, steady code releases, and signs that leverage has cooled.
Zcash is not dead. But it is wounded in the place crypto markets fear most: trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment