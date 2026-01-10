Pump.Fun Launches New Fee Sharing & Control Features To Empower Creators

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Reevaluating Incentives: Pump Overhauls Creator Fee System on Solana Memecoin Platform

Pump, a leading launchpad for Solana -based memecoins, is taking significant steps to reform its creator fee model after recognizing that its previous approach may have inadvertently distorted market activity. The platform's co-founder, Alon Cohen, announced a comprehensive update aimed at fostering more sustainable and balanced behavior among token creators and traders.



Platform Reshapes Incentives for Memecoin Creation

Pump's co-founder, Alon Cohen, revealed that the platform's initial dynamic fees system successfully boosted activity but failed to sustain healthy market behavior over time. The previous model incentivized token creation with minimal risk, encouraging users to mint memecoins rather than focusing on liquidity or trading volume. Cohen explained,“The platform so far fails at providing a good user experience here, oftentimes requiring users to Community Takeover coins, trust others to fulfill promises, etc.”

In response, Pump is rolling out a revised fee-sharing mechanism, allowing creators and community administrators to distribute a portion of fees to up to ten wallets post-launch. Additionally, teams can now transfer ownership and revoke update rights, aiming to provide more control and transparency. Cohen emphasized that no team members will accept fees directly, with the feature intended primarily for community participants and project supporters.

While Pump remains dominant, briefly losing ground to rival LetsBonk in July, it quickly regained market share through strategic buybacks and improved payout programs under its“Project Ascend.” By late summer, data indicated that it maintained a commanding 75% to 80% share of Solana memecoin launches, reinforcing its position as the platform of choice for memecoin creators and collectors.

As the platform evolves, industry observers will watch how these structural changes influence token market dynamics, liquidity, and the long-term health of Solana's memecoin ecosystem amid a landscape of rapid innovation and regulatory shifts.

