MP CM Mohan Yadav Assures Financial Help For Tribal Girl Anamika Baiga

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Sidhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured financial assistance to Anamika Baiga, a young tribal girl from Sidhi district, to help her pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

The assurance came after the Chief Minister learned that Anamika, who is preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), had sought financial support for her coaching and hostel expenses. She is yet to appear for the examination.

In a post on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Yadav said that Anamika had requested assistance for her studies.“After obtaining the necessary information, it was found that she is preparing for NEET and requires support for coaching and hostel fees. Instructions have been issued to make appropriate arrangements for the daughter. Every possible assistance will be provided by the state government upon her admission to a medical college,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister also encouraged Anamika, expressing confidence in her success.“I am fully confident that Anamika will become a doctor and will bring glory to Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Anamika had attempted to meet Chief Minister Yadav during a public programme in Sidhi district to convey her grievances but was stopped by police personnel. She was seen pleading with folded hands and in tears, requesting permission to meet the Chief Minister, but was not allowed.

Speaking to the media later, Anamika said she aspired to become a doctor but her parents, who work as daily-wage labourers, were unable to bear the expenses. She alleged that despite approaching the Sidhi district collector and local MLA Kunar Singh Tekam twice for help, her pleas were ignored, prompting her to seek an audience with the Chief Minister.

Notably, during his visit to the Sihawal Assembly constituency in Sidhi district on Friday, Chief Minister Yadav laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 209 development projects worth Rs 201.64 crore.