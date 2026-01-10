'Making Kindness Viral': UAE Minister Says Content Creators Must Humanise Global Crises

Content creators must play an active role in humanising global crises, urged Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, on the second day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, stressing that human suffering should never be reduced to statistics or treated as a political issue.

Addressing a fireside chat session focused on humanitarian action and digital influence, Al Hashimy said traditional government messaging alone is no longer enough to convey the reality of conflicts and disasters unfolding around the world. She called on creators to help bridge that gap by telling stories that make crises feel real, urgent, and impossible to ignore.

“One of the biggest challenges we face today is that crises keep erupting around us, but the way governments traditionally talk about them does not always connect,” she said.“We need others to help tell these stories in ways that make suffering human and intolerable.”

Al Hashimy said the concept of“making kindness viral” lies at the heart of effective humanitarian action, explaining that empathy and solidarity drive sustained engagement far more than one-off reactions. When people emotionally connect with stories of suffering, she said, they are more likely to remain invested and act.

Highlighting ongoing humanitarian efforts, Al Hashimy noted that the UAE has provided more than $2 billion in aid to Gaza, accounting for over 44 per cent of all international assistance. She described the crisis as one of the most challenging humanitarian operations in recent history, citing hospital support, emergency bakeries, and the evacuation of patients for medical treatment as part of ongoing efforts since October 7.

She also drew attention to Sudan, calling it the worst humanitarian crisis the world has seen since World War II in terms of scale, while warning that many conflicts receive little attention simply because they fall outside global headlines.

“There are more than 200 conflicts around the world that never make it into our top conversations,” she said.“But that does not make the suffering any less real.”

Al Hashimy said the UAE prioritises humanitarian response based on the severity of need and access feasibility, while actively seeking partnerships with governments, the private sector, and content creators to amplify awareness and mobilise support.

Addressing concerns raised by creators about being accused of“being political” when speaking about Gaza or Sudan, she was clear in her response.“When we talk about human beings suffering, there is nothing political about that,” she said.“If the focus is on the humanitarian reality, on how life actually is on the other side, then it becomes about people, not politics.”

She encouraged creators to ensure accuracy and responsibility in their reporting, advising them to take time to research and understand the issues they care about before posting. Responsible storytelling, she said, helps cut through misinformation and builds trust.

“You are not a statistic. You are a lived experience,” she said, stressing that creators have the power to translate numbers into human stories that resonate far beyond official reports.

Reflecting on leadership under pressure, Al Hashimy also spoke about balancing public responsibility with motherhood, saying raising children in a fast moving digital world comes with its own challenges. She described empathy, authenticity, and consistency as essential leadership values, both online and offline.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit runs from January 9 to 11, 2026, under the theme“Content for Good”. Held under the patronage of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the event spans multiple venues including Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, and is expected to bring together more than 15,000 creators and influencers from around the world.