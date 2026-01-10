India, EU Reaffirm Strong Political Resolve To Address Pending Issues Towards Free Trade Pact

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) India and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement towards a mutually-beneficial free trade agreement (FTA), an official statement said on Saturday.

During the latest ministerial-level discussions, both sides emphasised the strategic importance of concluding a fair, balanced, and ambitious agreement that aligns with their shared values, economic priorities, and commitment to a rules-based trading framework, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a significant two-day visit to Brussels, marking a decisive step forward in the India-EU FTA negotiations.

In a series of high-level dialogues with Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, both leaders provided guidance to negotiating teams to resolve pending issues and expedite the agreement.

The visit capped a week of intensive diplomatic and technical engagements in Brussels, underscoring the political resolve of both sides to deliver a comprehensive deal.

The Ministerial engagement was preceded by high-level discussions between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and the Director-General for Trade, European Commission, Sabine Weyand.

The meetings focused on stocktaking the progress achieved across various negotiating tracks. The officials worked to "narrow divergences" and ensure clarity on outstanding issues, clearing the path for the Ministerial dialogue, said the statement.

“During their engagement, Goyal and Sefcovic carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement. Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks including Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin and Services, etc,” it added.

According to the official statement, the visit concluded with both parties expressing confidence and a renewed determination to towards the early conclusion of a modern, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial agreement.