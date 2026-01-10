US Forces Seize Fifth Oil Tanker OLINA In Caribbean Sea
US forces have seized another tanker in the Caribbean Sea, officials say, as the Trump administration continues its efforts to control exports of Venezuelan oil. The tanker, the Olina, is on multiple countries' sanctions lists and the fifth vessel to be seized by the US in recent weeks. The US is using the seizures to pressure Venezuela's interim government and remove the so-called dark fleet of tankers from service. Officials say this fleet consists of more than 1,000 vessels that transport sanctioned and illicit oil.
