Conspiracy To Falsely Implicate Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Dy CM Shinde In 2016 Case Unearthed By SIT Probe

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) report has revealed a serious plot to falsely implicate Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, ANI reported.

The case is related to a 2016 incident registered at Thane Nagar Police Station.

The SIT report advises initiating criminal proceedings against former Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, former Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Patil, and Assistant Commissioner Sardar Patil for allegedly conspiring to frame the leaders in a false case, ANI reported.

| Ajit Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar release joint manifesto for Pune civic polls

The report was submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) by former DGP Rashmi Shukla just five days before her retirement.

According to the report, attempts to frame Devendra Fadnavis intensified during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and these efforts gained further momentum after Sanjay Pandey became Mumbai Police Commissioner and later Director General of Police (DGP).

| Final results of Maharashtra local body elections: Party-wise seat wins

Meanwhile, polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

A day earlier, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde campaigned in Pune ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, asserting that the Mahayuti alliance is contesting the civic polls on the plank of development and will emerge victorious both in Mumbai and Pune.

| BMC election: Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS releases manifesto-check details

Speaking to the media during his visit to Katraj, Shinde said he was not aware of statements made by any individual party worker, but stressed that Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are contesting the elections with full strength.

"We are fighting this election on the issue of development," he said, adding that the work carried out during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as Chief Minister, along with the work done under Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the past year, is being taken directly to the people, ANI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)