How To Cope With Frozen Thoughts In Kashmir's Deep Winter

Cold wind cuts through Kashmir's streets these days, biting into bones and carrying the chill of long nights and short days.

Life feels heavier this time of year. People wake to frost on windows and struggle with routines that once seemed simple.

The mind can feel as harsh as the winter, stuck in repeating cycles of worry, anxiety, and exhaustion.

Mental health issues are real, but help is distant, expensive, or hard to even ask for.

Trained mental health professionals are few. Finding a counselor or psychiatrist requires time, money, and sometimes permission from family or society.

Conversations about emotional struggles can be met with judgment or dismissal. Complaints are often labeled as overthinking, weakness, or attention-seeking.

Many suffer silently, convinced that reaching out will make things worse.

Years of violence, unemployment, uncertainty, and collective trauma have added layers to these struggles. Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress affect people widely.

Stories of breakdowns, rising suicides, and emotional exhaustion are not isolated incidents.

The tragic Pratap Park case, where a woman set herself on fire, showed the consequences of prolonged, unaddressed suffering.

Pain that builds in silence can erupt in the most public and shocking ways.

Even without professional help, the mind can find moments of relief. Physical movement releases stress and shifts mood.

Walking along Dal Lake, stretching indoors, or even pacing a room for twenty minutes can lift tension. Deep breathing works in tandem with movement. Inhaling slowly through the nose, exhaling through the mouth, calms the body and eases anxious thoughts.

Sunlight is another small but powerful ally. Stepping outside, even briefly, helps mood and energy. Natural light reaches the brain, nudging it toward balance.

Connection to others matters.

Sharing struggles with a friend, family member, or neighbour can ease the burden. Isolation intensifies stress, while conversation, even imperfect or hesitant, provides relief.

Paying attention to the present moment also helps.

Mindfulness is not about apps or silent rooms. Focusing on the taste of food, the feeling of cold on the skin, or the rhythm of steps while walking can pull attention away from spiraling thoughts.

Technology opens doors where local help is limited.

Telemedicine and online counseling platforms provide guidance, crisis support, and advice when in-person care is scarce. Services like iCall and AASRA allow conversations with trained professionals who can offer perspective and options.

Even short interactions can change the way someone feels, preventing pain from building unchecked.